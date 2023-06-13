Wife in tears after finding out that her hubby is gay reason he doesn’t get intimate with her (Video)

- Advertisement -

A South African woman has been reduced to tears after finding out that her husband is having an affair with another man.

The woman claimed to have married her husband about 7 years ago but she was unaware that her husband prefers men to women.

Speaking on a live radio program, the shocked wife disclosed that she only found that just a few days ago that her husband is gay after reading an unusual Whatsapp message on his phone.

According to the wife, her husband’s male lover texted him to appreciate how he gave him wonderful sex the previous night.

Meanwhile, the husband has refused to have sex with her for the past 7 months.

