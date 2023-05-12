- Advertisement -

An African gay man has happily flaunted his white partner online and courted massive attention for himself in the process.

As we all know, same-sex marriage is considered a great abomination in Africa – The reason African social media users who have come across this trending video have expressed their disappointment in the young man.

As seen in the viral video that has since received mixed reactions online, the white partner went on his knees to propose marriage to the young African man who also happily said YES to the proposal.

He later flaunted his engagement ring in a part of the shirt video which has since been condemned by netizens.

