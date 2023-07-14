- Advertisement -

The wife of the policeman who was killed at Ablekuma during a bullion van robbery, Amanda collapsed during the funeral and burial of her late husband.

The last Callistus Amoah was killed after some armed men attacked a bullion van he was excorting at Ablekuma Fan Milk a suburb in Accra.

The pre-burial service held for G/L/CPL Amoah Callistus was held today Friday, July 14, 2023, at the St. George Catholic Church, Police Depot, Tesano, Accra, immediately followed by the funeral rites.

At the pre-burial earlier today, his widow read out her tribute where she almost collapsed in front of the IGP George Akuffo Dampare.

Reading her tribute, she highlighted on some good memories they shared together prior to his sudden demise.

