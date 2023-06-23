Wife of the police officer who was killed in the bullion van robbery attack at Ablekuma speaks

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

The wife of the police officer who was killed in the bullion van robbery attack at Ablekuma Fan Milk has spoken for the first time.

According to the new widow, her late husband is a staunch Christian who doesn’t joke with his prayers.

In an interview, the mourning Amanda disclosed that before her hubby’s shocking death, he sent her Ghc 150 for a biometric registration at around 1: 40 pm.

After she was done with the biometric registration, she called him once again but he didn’t answer his phone so she initially assumed he was busy at work.

Her mother later received a call from the police headquarters who requested to visit her at home.

She initially assumed that her hubby had misappropriated funds hence the police wanted to investigate him.

Her father later read the news online and broke the tragic story to her.

