Wife laments as her husband claims he 'mistakenly' impregnated his side chick

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
A married woman has taken to social media to seek help after she learnt that her husband of ten years has impregnated his side chick.

The emotionally deranged wife who disclosed this in a Facebook group revealed that her husband claims that he ‘accidentally’ impregnated the side chick.


According to the woman, her husband has been unfaithful to her for the past two years and started acting remorseful after she found out he was expecting a baby with his side chick.

She said that because the man had lied to her on several occasions, she can no longer trust him.

She wrote;

“Kindly please, is this Godly marriage or not? It’s like this I have stayed with my husband for ten years now in marriage but in this ten years, he has been cheating me with another woman for two years.

When i realise that he impregnated this woman even they have a child,.asking my husband over the same it’s like he didn’t want me to know what happened.

He started being sorrowful to an extent of him crying and kneeling down for me to forgive him .

He said that the incident happened but it was accidentally and it will never happen again. But what can I do ?because I feel like this man was unfaithful to me and I totally lost my trust in him.”

Source:GHpage

