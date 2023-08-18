Wife shockingly discovers that her husband is a ghost 2 years after marriage

- Advertisement -

A Nigerian woman has stirred reactions online after she found out that the man she has been married to for two years and with whom she has a child is allegedly a ghost.

The shocking information was shared on the microblogging platform, Twitter, through the sister of a mutual acquaintance, who revealed that the situation had her community in complete shock.



She explained how the revelation turned upside down the couple’s seemingly normal relationship and raised questions about the nature of their relationship and the possibility of such a remarkable event.

She wrote;

“I heard the most shocking news today!!! A mutual friend’s sister just found out she married a ghost, & they have a son together. Are ghosts real? How was he able to impregnate her? I have questions.

Akuko a li mu onu. Meaning: this story chop my mouth. I’m shocked beyond my imagination. Yo! I saw the family picture. Again, how can a ghost get someone pregnant biko nu?

Before you marry anybody, make sure you ask questions. Allow your parents to do their research. You might be getting married to a ghost,

He wanted a small wedding (2-4 people in attendance). The people this man brought are not his family members. They were new friends he made in a new state in Nigeria. Turned out he was a ghost after 2 years of marriage and a 1-year-old child. This is too much.”

