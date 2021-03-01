If your wife sucks your manhood, you’re gay – Apostle Sarkodie

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian man of God, Apostle Solomon Asare Sarkodie has stressed that any man that allows his wife or sex partner to lick his manhood for sexual pleasure is classified to be a gay.

The clergyman condemned the act of homosexuality which is gradually creeping it way into in some places in Ghana where homosexuality is considered to be an abomination.

In condemning the unaccepted act, the Apostle added that it is not only when man to man have sex or woman to woman having an intimacy which is considered to be against the word of God.

He indicated that God equally frowns on the act whereby the woman sucks the manhood of the man for sexual pleasure.

Preaching on Okay FM the man of God quoted the scriptures to support his claims that God is against the act whereby the manhood is sucked till ejaculation which is very common with some Ghanaian youth which they describe as “blowjob”

“And the men, instead of having normal sexual relations with women, burned with lust for each other. Men did shameful things with other men, and as a result of this sin, they suffered within themselves the penalty they deserved.” he noted.