- Advertisement -

A married woman is reportedly contemplating taking her life after finding out that she’s contracted HIV from her husband.

The man is alleged to be a serial cheat and she went to the hospital to conduct an STD test only to discover that she has HIV and Hepatitis C amongst other illnesses.



A social media user close to the affected person shared a copy of the test result and noted that the development is making everyone panic.

READ ALSO: My father-in-law is the biological father of my 4 kids and not my husband – Wife confesses

The post reads; “You have wife at home…you go out doing ivedi without protection….See where this one landed his wife……The woman is on the verge of taking her own life….Her only crime was getting married to Nwa Mkpi na amaro ife. This story us disturbing!!”

You have wife at home…you go out doing ivedi without protection….See where this one landed his wife……The woman is on the verge of taking her own life….Her only crime was getting married to Nwa Mkpi na amaro ife.



This story us disturbing!! pic.twitter.com/e4czQFa84o — Onwa_Nnewi (@Kene_Nnewi) March 29, 2023

Reacting, @i_am_fave said; It’s so sad that this is common. When I did my IT in a lab I witnessed so many cases of such and majority of the time the husbands not only infect them but also keep it a secret until symptoms start to show on the woman.

@adaigbo_2022 wrote; This result is scary, even hepatitis C. ???? The man finished her. She even get Ulcer join, HIV1/2 join. This is why I said Cheating is a breaking point for me in relationship, I cannot dodge all these diseases as a single person, then one man will come and destroy me. My advice to her is start medication and treatment. That Hepatitis C worst pass B.

@gaiasangelbaby; Something you will be avoiding all your life, you now marry one mkpi that will bring it right into your home. God forbid. As a woman it CANNOT be stressed enough, one of the top two traits you MUST identify in a man BEFORE marrying him, is that he is sexually disciplined.

@finegirljb; What do Nigerian women gain in marriage? When husband is sick, he comes to his wife to nurse him and when he’s strong, he runs back to his side chicks. When he’s broke, he runs back to the woman that helps him manage but the minute he has money, he is out drinking and eating with

@ada_kodi; This is why I’m scared of marriage. Because definitely a man will cheat, just for no reason. Avoiding all these while being single then you enter marriage and meet your death. Chineke ekwekwala.

READ ALSO: Wife in tears after finding out that her hubby has another family after 10 years of marriage