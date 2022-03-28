Will Smith slaps Chris Rock at the Oscars for making jokes about his wife’s head

- Advertisement -

Will Smith stormed the Oscars stage after presenter Chris Rock made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith’s, hairstyle.

Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair was compared by comedian Chris Rock to that of G. I. Jane, who has a shaved head.

Pinkett Smith has alopecia, a hair loss condition. Since revealing her alopecia diagnosis in 2018, Pinkett Smith has been dealing with hair loss.

It’s also not the first time Chris Rock has mocked Jada. In 2016, he did the same.

Will Smith, on the other hand, stormed the stage and slapped him.

“Wow, Will Smith just knocked the s**t out of me,” Chris exclaimed, stunned.

“Keep my wife’s name out of your f***ing mouth,” Smith yelled as he returned to his seat.

“That was the greatest night in television history,” Rock declared as he presented the best documentary award.