“Winning the AFCON is more important to me than winning the Champions League” – Sadio Mane 

By Albert
Senegal arrowhead striker Sadio Mane has placed more importance on the winning of the AFCON over any other trophies he has ever won including the Champions League.

In a prematch interview after Senegal beat Egypt on penalties to win the AFCON in Cameroon on Sunday, Sadio Mane said it meant a lot to him.

He added that although winning the Champions League was a huge achievement, he felt winning the AFCON was a greater feat which he would always cherish.

“It’s the best moment of my life ever. I have won several trophies by winning this (AFCON) is more important to me”

Speaking on his club teammate Mohammed Salah, Sadio Mane said: ” Mo is a champion and it will not bother him too much. He has a strong mentality and will come back stronger.”

Senegal won the 2021 AFCON by beating Egypt 4:2 on penalties.

