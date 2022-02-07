“Winning the AFCON is more important to me than winning the Champions League” – Sadio Mane 

- Advertisement -

Senegal arrowhead striker Sadio Mane has placed more importance on the winning of the AFCON over any other trophies he has ever won including the Champions League.

In a prematch interview after Senegal beat Egypt on penalties to win the AFCON in Cameroon on Sunday, Sadio Mane said it meant a lot to him.

He added that although winning the Champions League was a huge achievement, he felt winning the AFCON was a greater feat which he would always cherish.

“It’s the best moment of my life ever. I have won several trophies by winning this (AFCON) is more important to me”

Speaking on his club teammate Mohammed Salah, Sadio Mane said: ” Mo is a champion and it will not bother him too much. He has a strong mentality and will come back stronger.”

Senegal won the 2021 AFCON by beating Egypt 4:2 on penalties.