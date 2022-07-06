type here...
Entertainment
Entertainment

Wiyaala invited to join Grammy Recording Academy

By Qwame Benedict
Grid of Ghanaian singer Wiyaala
Wiyaala
The Grammy Recording Academy has extended an invitation to Wiyaala, a singer and composer from Ghana, to join its Class of 2022.

The exuberant performer informed her fans of the exciting news on Twitter.

She joins a select group of 2,700+ music industry professionals from various professions, genres, and origins who were invited to join the Recording Academy.

She can vote and have an effect on other aspects of the music business by joining the Recording Academy.

The singer thanked the academy for the invitation and tweeted the news.

She posted: “I am GRATEFUL Thank you! @RecordingAcad for inviting me to be a member. ???#Roarrrrrr ???????”

See a screenshot of her post below:

Wiyaala

It’s a big win for Wiyaala.

    Source:Ghpage

