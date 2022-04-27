type here...
Entertainment

Wizkid becomes the first African Artiste to charge $1 Million for a show

By Albert
Nigerian singer Wizkid has become the first-ever African to change a whopping $1 million dollars for a show.

Ahead of the Rolling Loud show in Toronto, Canada in September 2022, Wizkid has been billed as the headline act.

As a result, he would be paid $1 million dollars which makes him the only African artiste to charge such an amount for a show.

Soundcity Africa in a tweet announced the remarkable feat chalked by Wizkid which spoke volumes about how far and wide his brand has reached and how much people are ready to pay to watch him perform.

Other headline artists on the Rolling Loud show are Future, Rema, Lil Uzi Vert, Skepta…

Meanwhile, Wizkid’s Essence track with Justin Bieber has garnered over a billion streams across all major platforms which makes the track a block of platinum.

Other African artists who charge high for their shows include Burna Boy, Diamond Platinumz, Davido and Nasty C.

