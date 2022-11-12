- Advertisement -

Popular Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya called out Anas Aremeyaw Anas on Twitter after the investigation journalist shared a sneak peek of his latest expose.

The exposé which is to premiere at the Accra International Conference Centre on 14 and 15 November 2022, bothers on illegal mining activities that have destroyed water bodies in some parts of the country.

The content Anas shared on social media to promote the public viewing event contains footage of a galamsey site captured by Wode Maya some 5 years ago.

Wode Maya took a screenshot of Anas’ video and shared it side by side with footage of his YouTuber content and wrote:

“Big man Anas! Is that my shot? Did this amateur galamsey content 5 years ago!”

Wode Maya calls out investigative journalist Anas for copyright infringement

In a subsequent tweet, Wode Maya wrote “My YouTube Channel videos are licensed under “Common Creatives” which gives everyone access to use my content without a Strike!The goal is the message to spread Not To Make Money!

Btw my first copyright Strike on my YouTube Channel was from a Ghanaian brother?? — Wode Maya (@wode_maya) November 10, 2022

It would be recalled that Ghanaian musician Kirani Ayat also called the government over a similar incident last month after the Ministry of Tourism used portions of his music video “Guda” for promotion without his consent or giving him due credit.

After a back and forth, his team and the state reached a settlement.

It is not clear if Wode Maya has been contacted by Anas’ Tiger Eye PI for settlement.