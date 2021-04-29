Woman Akuapem Poloo claim to have given DKB Ghc4000 without her idea clears the air

Akuapem Poloo if care is not taken might land herself in another mess as Mama Alice, a woman who Poloo claims sent DKB GHc 4,000 to be given to her has cleared the air.

Akuapem Poloo in the early hours of today posted a video claiming that DKB has hijacked GHc4000 given to him to be passed on to her.

According to Akuapem Poloo, the money never reached her. She

added that DKB has not been picking up her calls.

Watch the video below, she said a lot of interesting things in there;

Well, development has trickled in. Akwasi Aboagye on Peace FM, reveals the said Mama Alice has spoken to him and she has denied ever sending money to DKB.

According to the Peace FM presenter, Akuapem Poloo misled the public on what transpired on the call.

The woman said she didn’t tell Akuapem Poloo that she gave any money to DKB, neither was the money Ghc 4,000.

Akwasi Aboagye noted that Mama Alice rather spoke about a $1000 gift Ayisha Modi had wanted to send to her (Akuapem Poloo) but they didn’t send it to DKB.

This new info has brought some sought of confusion on social media. Netizens have backlashed Akuapem Poloo for coming out to spew falsehood to the public.

Watch the video below;