Woman arrested after she tries to open plane door mid-flight, claiming Jesus told her to

By Kweku Derrick
A 34-year-old female passenger aboard a Southwest Airlines was arrested after biting a fellow traveller and attempting to force open the plane door mid-flight at 37,000 feet.

Elom Agbegninou, according to documents released by a US Court, said that she tried to open the plane door because “Jesus told her to”.

The incident happened on Flight 192 traveling from Houston to Columbus on Saturday 26 November, forcing the plane to make an emergency landing at Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport in Little Rock, Arkansas, where the passenger was arrested.

Ms Agbegninou made the attempt to open the door after she allegedly became frustrated that flight attendants prevented her from reaching the emergency exit, the docs further revealed.

When another passenger tried to intervene, Agbegninou bit them on the thigh and refused to pull away until he forced open her jaw with his fingers.

This victim, who was not identified in the complaint, suffered from PTSD after the attack and was treated with antibiotics in hospital.

