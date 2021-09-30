type here...
GhPageLifestyleWoman gives epic reply to husband's ex-lover who threatened to release his...
Lifestyle

Woman gives epic reply to husband’s ex-lover who threatened to release his nudes

By Kweku Derrick
woman slay queen blackmail
- Advertisement -

A Nigerian woman has given an unexpected response to her hubsband’s ex-lover who attempted to blackmail her by threatening to release his nude photos online if her demands are not met.

According to the woman in a video circulating on social media, she received a call from a strange woman named Mary, claiming she used to date her husband.

The woman who gave her name as Deborah claimed that Mary said she and her husband took nude photos while they dated and she would release them online if she doesn’t get N2 million from the couple.

Responding to the threats, the wife said she will never leave her husband for anyone, not even if his nude is shared online. She then encouraged the said ex-lover to go ahead to post the photograhs.

To make things more interesting, Deborah appealed to Mary to send the explicit photos to her so she can share them herself for more traction since Mary is not popular on social media and has small followers.

She stressed that she will never leave her matrimonial home for anything even if the side chick decides to move into their house.

Watch the video below.

Source:GHPage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Thursday, September 30, 2021
Accra
moderate rain
84.6 ° F
84.6 °
84.6 °
70 %
4.2mph
20 %
Thu
85 °
Fri
80 °
Sat
80 °
Sun
85 °
Mon
83 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News