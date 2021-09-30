- Advertisement -

A Nigerian woman has given an unexpected response to her hubsband’s ex-lover who attempted to blackmail her by threatening to release his nude photos online if her demands are not met.

According to the woman in a video circulating on social media, she received a call from a strange woman named Mary, claiming she used to date her husband.

The woman who gave her name as Deborah claimed that Mary said she and her husband took nude photos while they dated and she would release them online if she doesn’t get N2 million from the couple.

Responding to the threats, the wife said she will never leave her husband for anyone, not even if his nude is shared online. She then encouraged the said ex-lover to go ahead to post the photograhs.

To make things more interesting, Deborah appealed to Mary to send the explicit photos to her so she can share them herself for more traction since Mary is not popular on social media and has small followers.

She stressed that she will never leave her matrimonial home for anything even if the side chick decides to move into their house.

Watch the video below.