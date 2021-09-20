- Advertisement -

Some suspected armed robbers have attacked a woman and robbed her of her hard-earned money worth GHS20,000.

The incident happened on Monday [September 20, 2021] afternoon at Achimota off the Accra-Amasaman Highway.

According to a report by UTV, two suspected armed robbers on motorbikes trailed the woman who had gone to withdraw money from the UMB Bank branch at Abeka to the Achimota traffic light where they fired warning shots.

Out of fear for her life, she stepped out of her car and handed over all the money to the robbers who quickly bolted from the scene.

The report adds that another motor rider who was mistakened for a police officer was also shot during the attack.

Some military personnel who were plying the Highway at the time the incident was taking place stopped to restore calm on the busy road.

Meanwhile, the case is currently under investigation at the Achimota Police Station.

