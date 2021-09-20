type here...
GhPageNewsWoman loses GHS20,000 to armed robbers in broad daylight attack at Achimota...
News

Woman loses GHS20,000 to armed robbers in broad daylight attack at Achimota (Video)

By Kweku Derrick
Tema Robbery
Tema Robbery
- Advertisement -

Some suspected armed robbers have attacked a woman and robbed her of her hard-earned money worth GHS20,000.

The incident happened on Monday [September 20, 2021] afternoon at Achimota off the Accra-Amasaman Highway.

According to a report by UTV, two suspected armed robbers on motorbikes trailed the woman who had gone to withdraw money from the UMB Bank branch at Abeka to the Achimota traffic light where they fired warning shots.

Out of fear for her life, she stepped out of her car and handed over all the money to the robbers who quickly bolted from the scene.

The report adds that another motor rider who was mistakened for a police officer was also shot during the attack.

Some military personnel who were plying the Highway at the time the incident was taking place stopped to restore calm on the busy road.

Meanwhile, the case is currently under investigation at the Achimota Police Station.

Watch the video below.

Source:GHPage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Monday, September 20, 2021
Accra
light rain
79.2 ° F
79.2 °
79.2 °
83 %
4.2mph
20 %
Mon
79 °
Tue
80 °
Wed
82 °
Thu
82 °
Fri
83 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News