- Advertisement -

As weird as it may sound, a woman has declared her intention to divorce her husband of five years for some tenuous reasons that will need rocket science theories to explain.

According to the woman, she finds it strange and unimaginable that her husband has never cheated on her since they got married, neither has she heard any rumour that he has a girlfriend somewhere.

Based on this, the 29-year-old mother-of-one believes her husband is not a “real man” of a sort.

While seeking advice from a social media counsellor, she stressed that her concern is not to suggest that she wants her husband to cheat but she feels something is not right.

“I am a lady aged 29 and I have been married for 5 years with a son. my problem is that Since my husband got married to me, he has never cheated on me and I feel like he is not a real man,” the counsellor posted to Facebook.

“I am not saying that he should cheat on me, but even a rumor that he has a girlfriend somewhere would have been better. Why is he not like other men? Please advise me because I am planning to leave him.”

This intended move adds up to the tall list of mysteries about what women truly want.

If you happen to know where we can find answers, don’t hesitate to tell us and the rest of the world.