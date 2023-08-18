Woman tries to end it all as man she spent millions to marry dumps her just 3 months after their wedding

- Advertisement -

Lagos socialite, Farida Sobowale of House of Phreeda, was rescued after attempting to commit suicide on the Third mainland bridge.



According to reports, she drove her Lexus SUV to the bridge, came down and was about to jump into the Lagoon when she was rescued by persons who were there at the time.

Videos shared online show her dressed in black, weeping as she was held by people who rescued her. Sobowale is a beauty entrepreneur well-known in Lagos (Nigeria).

READ ALSO: Mcbrown fires back at critics saying her husband can’t afford the 8 billion car birthday gift – Video

Farida and her man, Demola, held a talk of the town wedding two months ago in Lagos and there are rumours that their marriage has now packed up.



Phreedah who is a single mother of 3, had quarrelled with all her friends, family and business associates who warned her against remarrying by telling her that the man was only after her money.



She cut ties with everyone and went ahead to marry the man whom she thought was the love of her life only for the man to disgrace and dump her just less than 3 months after their star-studded talk of the town wedding.

READ ALSO: Photos of the beautiful lady murdered by her police officer boyfriend with her intestines removed

READ ALSO: Farmer murders beautiful wife over food