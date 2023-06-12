type here...
Woman weeps as baby daddy he helped to build a house dumps her to wed another woman

By Armani Brooklyn
A betrayed mother of one has sparked an emotional reaction from netizens after a video of her lamenting went viral.


Apparently, she was ejected from the house she shared with her baby daddy because the man had decided not to marry her despite their years together.

In the sad video that has taken over social media trends, the woman who had a little child strapped to her back can be heard reminding the man of their humble beginning and how she supported him through thick and thin.


As the woman kept on hurling invectives, the man came out of the house with two suitcases belonging to the woman, signalling that the woman should leave the house.


At the time of writing the article, the video had gathered over 80,000 likes and 4000 comments.

    Source:GHpage

