Woman who allegedly saw TB Joshua in Hell speaks – Video

- Advertisement -

A Nigerian female evangelist has made it into the news after sharing a self-made video of herself to wildly allege that she has been to Hell and back.

In this fast trending video that has received mixed reactions from social media users, the supposed female cleric claimed that the holy spirit led her to Hell while she was asleep and to her utmost surprise, she saw TB Joshua over there.

Aside from T.B Joshua, she also professed that she also saw Bishop Idahosa also suffering in the Hellfire.

READ ALSO: “We have more than 5 houses” – Fella Makafui brags (Video)

In the video, she boldly claimed that the late famed preachers are being tormented and punished in hell for the misdeeds they did when they were alive.

She further stated that the founder of Church of God Mission International was sent to hellfire for allowing his church members to adorn themselves with pieces of jewelry.

READ ALSO: I married my husband because he promised to give me 500 Euros every month – Nayas confesses

And also allowing his church members to wed each other with rings, and for also wearing a chain.

Check out the video below to know more…