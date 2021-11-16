- Advertisement -

When news broke in 2019 that actress, Gladys Mensah Boaku, popularly known as Nayas, had tied the knot with her boyfriend based in Germany, many were taken by surprise.

This was because the controversial star settled for her husband, Nana Kofi Safo Kantanka, a Chief in Hamburg, Germany, just a little over a month after the two met, amid her issues with former boyfriend and Gospel singer, Ernest Opoku.

Two years down the line, the marriage has either collapsed or is on the verge of collapsing as reports suggest Nayas has been kicked out of her matrimonial home by her husband.

On the back of the unfortunate development, the question many have been asking is, what might have pushed Nayas to say ‘YES I Do’ to the German-based ‘borga’ whom she barely knew.

From the horse’s own mouth, Nayas in viral audio has confessed that she agreed to marry her estranged husband after he promised to give her a paltry sum of 500 Euros every month.

She emphatically stated that nothing about her then-boyfriend attracted her enough to walk down the aisle aside from the monetary promise, however, he never fulfilled his words when they finally settled down as a couple.

Nayas emphasized that the only amount her husband could give her after the marriage was GHC250 which he sent down to her as pocket money while he was based in Germany.

Nayas had strongly refuted the claims, insisting that she is still happily married to her husband and they’ve never even exchanged abusive words at each other.

She, however, turned around to confirm her marriage is indeed in shambles.

Speaking in an interview she explained that the reason for shielding that away was because she thought she was saving her marriage.

She went on to explain that her husband has been able to convince her that she is being hated by Ghanaians because of her past issues with Gospel musician Ernest Opoku.

But this same husband of hers after they started having issues in their marriage contacted some vloggers to disgrace her and rain insults at her.

Despite the controversies surrounding Nayas and Ernest Opoku at the time, her husband said he was not perturbed about her past because he deemed her as very humble and wife material.

It appears Nana Darfo has now seen her true character of Nayas.