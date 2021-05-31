- Advertisement -

Prophet Nigel Gaisie has shot down assertions that womanising, stealing and drinking alcohol are bad habits that a man of God must not be entangled with.

The General Overseer of Prophetic Hill Chapel made these remarks in a recent interview sighted by GhPage.com.

Nigel Gaisie said: “When a man of God drinks alcohol, it doesn’t make him fake. When a man of God steals, it doesn’t make him fake. When a man of God womanizes or a woman of God has another boyfriend or doesn’t make him/her fake.”

According to the Prophet, the credibility of a spiritual leader should not be in doubt if he diligently preaches the word of God, despite their presumed nonconforming lifestyle.

He explained: “Every mortal vessel has a weakness, what makes a man of God fake is when he changes his covenant. If that man of God does not preach Jesus anymore, that is what makes him fake.”

“If you say that alcohol is wrong, then condemn David, because David was a chronic drunkard and womanizer,” concluded Prophet Nigel Gaisie.