Rare moment as women cast out ‘spirit of cheating’ from their husbands during prayer session (Video)

By Kweku Derrick
women praying for husband against cheating
A viral video of dozens of deep-rooted Christian women praying aggressively for their husbands against the spirit of adultery has triggered amusement among social media users.

The short clip shows a number of couples at a prayer session with wives interceding on behalf of their husbands who sat on chairs to be delivered from temptations from Slay Queens who may entice them with their skimpy dresses and looks.

The women, who buried the heads of their husbands in their bosom, could be heard repeating the prayer points uttered by the pastor leading the fellowship.

The video has so far garnered mixed reactions from the online community.

While others believe spiritual intervention is one of the ways to handle sexual immorality of one kind or another – flirting, lust, pornography, promiscuous sex and even incest, homosexuality and adultery.

Some persons who don’t believe in the doctrine of Christianity have alluded that these prayers won’t work and that the supposed ‘delivered’ men will still go ahead to cheat.

Source:GHPage

