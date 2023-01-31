type here...
Wedding reception turns bloody as women fight over sharing of jollof rice

By Albert
A wedding reception that was supposed to be fun quickly devolved into a fight.

Two women who had come purposely for the food could not agree on who should be in charge of the serving and thus fought angrily.

In a video shared online, these women are seen throwing objects at one another as others tried to separate. The underlying cause of the fight is the jollof rice which was to be served.

At a point, the hosts had to flee the scene for fear of being hit by flying objects. The incident which happened in Nigeri has since gone viral.

