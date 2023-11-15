Wonders! Statue of Virgin Mary captured crying with its eyes turning red

- Advertisement -

Members of a church in Mexico claim to have witnessed a miracle after a statue of the Virgin Mary appeared to be shedding tears in the church.

The unusual phenomenon, which took place in El Chanal, has garnered the attention of both believers and skeptics, with hundreds of people reportedly flocking to the church to witness the ‘weeping’ virgin.



Several videos shared on social media show water droplets seemingly coming out of the statue’s eyes and running down its face.

A resident of the community identified as Ramos said, “Similarly, when we cry, and our eyes become red, the same happens to the image. So a couple of tears started flowing. This is the event, the phenomenon that is happening here in the church.”

Some people have associated the tears with the prevailing insecurity in Colima, which has been plagued with a wave of violence.

Victor added: “We can associate it with… the violence rates that are being experienced here in the state of Colima, also here in the community.”

