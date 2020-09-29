type here...
Yaa Jackson is out of control; goes braless in a new video on social media

By Mr. Tabernacle
Yaa-Jackson
Young Kumawood actress cum Musician Yaa Konadu Jackson seems to enjoy the infamous fame and heavy trolls on social media. She has yet caused another serious ‘traffic’ online.

The nascent but popular singer has shared a video of herself where she was braless.

She went to an event wearing no ‘bra’ whiles clothed in a black netted ‘see me through’ dress with a jean top, fitting trouser, heavy makeup and orange wig.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW;

Yaa Jackson also known as Kumasi Cardi B looked unperturbed as she flaunted her boobs to the camera with his face glaring with smiles.

Netizens flooded her comments section raining insults on her for posting such a video on social media. Read some below;

@peterarkoh: “Why you dont want to change and also please now this World Of God Is about do good things yes and Is about do this please and when i see you people doing this i get angry becuase this World we dont respect God that i get angry about you womens and you mens yes and we have to give respect to our father God and Jesus yes people please”

@bilalbonchay: “Eno be u when bishop die no u repented eiiii???”

@pa.tience8859: “God will judge you for wearing this dress ???”

@iampaulsiebik: “Yaa please this dress is not good. Please think about it after pleasing us what else again do you get. Please think about it”

Source:GHPAGE

