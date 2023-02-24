- Advertisement -

Even after recently welcoming her first baby and working on her post-baby body, Yaa Jackson does not want to leave the internet for the slay queens.

It’s as though when she goes on a hiatus her presence on social media will wane as other pretty girls will take her place as the “bad bitch” and “she-devil” she claims to be.

The one-time child actress turned musician has yet again set tongues wagging after she shared a new video that exposes her under-butt on Instagram.

Yaa Jackson is filmed goofing with her elder brother Reagan Jackson