Entertainment

Yaa Jackson sparks pregnancy rumours with naughty video flaunting her ‘goodies’ on social media – Screenshot

By Kweku Derrick
Yaa Jackson-1
Yaa Jackson
Ghanaian child star Yaa Konadu Jackson is allegedly pregnant, according to social media police officers with eagle eyes of detection.

The controversial actress cum singer Yaa Jackson is alleged to have announced the exciting news personally on her Snapchat account.

The singer had shared a video on her handles singing one of her songs. The video which is causing quite a stir online shows Yaa scantily dressed as she exposed breast secured by a tiny bra.

According to keen observers of the video, Yaa looks a bit fuller than she usually looks which started all the rumours.

A number of varying views flooded the comment section but a couple caught the eye immediately, where one person said she looks pregnant.

However, another person also came to came to claim she’s looking as though she has done an abortion.

To settle the debate, one netizen has dropped a bombshell about Yaa’s current status.

    Source:GHPage

