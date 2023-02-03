type here...
Yaa Jackson reacts to reports about her being dumped by her baby daddy

By Lizbeth Brown
Yaa Jackson and baby daddy
Kumawood actress cum musician Yaa Jackson has finally reacted to reports about her alleged break up with her baby daddy.

Addressing the reports, the ‘Ehwe Papa’ hitmaker claimed the viral reports are false and that she and her baby daddy are happy together.

According to Yaa Jackson, she is fond of posting memes on social media and cautioned her followers not to use her social media posts to determine her personal life.

“I post memes and sometimes I don’t even read them…I post for screenshots and all that so if you see it and think I have broken up then. You people should know me by now”, Yaa Jackson stated. 

Watch the video below;

Over the weekend, reports went rife that Yaa Jackson and her baby daddy, Manuel GH have gone their separate ways after welcoming a son together.

The two lovebirds allegedly unfollowed each other on social media and Yaa Jackson was throwing indirect jabs supposedly at her baby daddy.

In one of her posts on Instagram, she slammed her critics who claim she’s ugly and asked why men are drooling over her if what they are saying is true.

    Source:Ghpage.com

