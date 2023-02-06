Yaa Jackson’s baby daddy is a playboy and the earlier she advises herself, the better for her and the child they share together.

This isn’t the first time the baby daddy of the actress has been caught cheating and certainly wont be the last.

A few hours ago, a lady on Snapchat named Akua leaked her chat with Yaa Jackson’s baby daddy, Manuel GH.

In the chat, Manuel GH didn’t beat around the bush to confess that he has no future plans with her Yaa Jackson and Akua is the lady he loves and wants to marry.

He also emphatically stated in the chat that he hasn’t married Yaa Jackson contrary to the reports which went rife on social media a couple of months ago and the actress-cum-sing is only her baby mama and nothing serious.

Yaa Jackson has obviously gotten hold of the trending leaked chats and reacted to them in a very angry yet sad manner.

Apparently, Yaa Jackson has confronted Manuel GH, her baby daddy and he’s yet to reply to her texts to either affirm or deny being the one in the screenshots.

In a circulating audio, the lady described her Manuel GH as a madman and later told the person she was chatting with to briefly hold on with her as she awaits Manuel GH’s reply.

In another Snapchat post, the lady slammed Yaa Jackson’s baby daddy for disgracing her on the internet but always sneaking back to beg for forgiveness – Making it seem that she’s the one forcing herself on him in the eyes of social media users.

