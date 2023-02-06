- Advertisement -

Somewhere last week, reports went rife that Yaa Jackson and her baby daddy, Manuel GH have gone their separate ways after welcoming a son together.

The two lovebirds allegedly unfollowed each other on social media and Yaa Jackson proceeded to throw indirect jabs supposedly at her baby daddy amidst the breakup rumours.

In one of her posts on Instagram, she slammed her critics who claim she’s ugly and asked why men are drooling over her if what they are saying is true.

READ ALSO: Yaa Jackson reacts to reports about her being dumped by her baby daddy

On Snapchat also, she described men as scum and very wicked and additionally lamented that it’s going to take her decades to narrate how men have mistreated her.

She also wished for Karma to deal with the man who has broken her heart and we all know she’s talking about her baby daddy, Manuel GH.

Addressing the reports, the ‘Ehwe Papa’ hitmaker stormed the internet to claim that the viral reports are false and that she and her baby daddy are happy together.

According to Yaa Jackson, she is fond of posting memes on social media and cautioned her followers not to use her social media posts to determine her personal life.

“I post memes and sometimes I don’t even read them…I post for screenshots and all that so if you see it and think I have broken up then. You people should know me by now”, Yaa Jackson stated.

We all thought the issue has been solved only to wake up this morning to find screenshots of Manuel GH’s chat with another lady trying to woo her and dissing Yaa Jackson to her in the process.

In the chat, Manuel told the lady named Akua that she should forget about her baby mama (Yaa Jackson) and the child they share together because it’s she’s the one he wants.

Although the lady insisted she was not interested in dating Manuel GH but he kept harassing her inside her DMs and I’m sure this is the reason she decided to leak their chats online.

READ ALSO: Yaa Jackson reportedly breaks up with baby daddy