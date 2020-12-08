Yaw Dabo storms polling station with a kitchen stool (VIDEO)

- Advertisement -

Diminitive Kumawood actor Yaw Dabo yesterday went the polls to cast his vote yesterday.

What got many laughing and surprised at the same time was how he carried his kitchen stool from home to the polling station to vote.

The actor, knowing very well that his height wouldn’t favour him at the voting booth, stood on his stool without help to cast his vote.

Watch the video below:

In other news, his colleague Lil Win also after casting his vote decided to play a prank on the people by trying to snatch the ballot box at his polling station.