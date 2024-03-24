Years of jail term awaits him – Reactions as drunk Funny Face crashes into 5 people; 1 dead

- Advertisement -

Just days after making it into the headlines for accusing his baby mama of denying him access to his 3 kids; Funny Face has been involved in a gory accident.

As reported, the award-winning comic actor was drunk while driving at a high speed.

According to an eye witness who was present at the accident scene, drunk Funny Face crashed into 5 people at the Kasoa Kakraba junction.

The 5 people are a mother and her two kids in addition to two people who were on motorbikes.

Unfortunately, one of the victims who is a minor lost his life at the scene.

Funny Face has since been arrested and is currently behind bars on the following counts; (Drunk driving, speed driving and, murder).

Reacting to the tragic news, some Ghanaians have suggested that Funny Face should be jailed for manslaughter for his thoughtless decision to drive while drunk.

Netizens Reactions…

@Eddybless100 – The caption doesn’t do justice to the content of the video. Years of jail term awaits if whatever the witnesses are saying is true

@kloro75 – Sad for him, he hasn’t been himself ever since that marriage issue , women can make u or break up ampa

@the_yawming – Drunk driving is the most senseless thing in the world, he should be jailed for manslaughter

@rasslovia1 – Funny face is his own demon, leave the woman out. Which woman in her right sense will let her kids be around such an irresponsible man. He is arrogant and irresponsible and thats what is hunting him. Did the woman buy the alcohol for him to drink and drive. After all the help, rehab and prayers from your fans, you just woke up one day and decided to go back to drinking. He needs to be prosecuted for manslaughter and jailed for the lives he has taken.