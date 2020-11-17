YOLO Star, Drogba survives a fatal accident – Photos

YOLO actor, John Peasah, well known as Drogba/Bra Charles, has survived a near-fatal accident.

In a post on his social media handle, the sensational actor and socialite were very thankful to God for saving his life as he shared how he survived a serious car accident.

Taking to his official Instagram page, John Peasah, aka Drogba, wrote, “I just wanna thank God for my life….Oluwa is involved ???sharing this photo because this is a testimony ??…have me in mind when praying …I can’t die before my time”

See screenshot below;

Drogba

Meantime, Drogba has been loved by many since he appeared on the YOLO series. His style of acting has earned him the massive popularity he has today.

The actor’s contribution to the TV series helped make the series fun to watch with his bad boy role followed by funny tricks.

He has also starred in several movies since he came to the acting industry.