- Advertisement -

Award-winning broadcaster Bridget Otoo has become the latest person to vent her anger at some celebrities who decided to hit the streets of Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency to campaign for Lydia Seyram Alhassan of the NPP to represent them in parliament in the upcoming elections.

Some celebrities of the ruling NPP yesterday decided to join the current MP of the area Lydia Seyram Alhassan to campaign for votes ahead of the elections which is just days away.

The move by Prince David Osei, Kalybos, Bismark the Joke and the rest angered some movie lovers who questioned why they would agree to campaign in Ayawaso West Wuogon knowing very well their friend and colleague is also vying for that same seat.

Earlier actress Beverly Afaglo reacted to their picture alledging that they took money just to sabotage their colleague.

Broadcaster Bridget Otoo has also reacted to the said picture calling all the celebrities who did that as daft.

According to her, even though they are free to campaign for anyone, Ayawaso West Wuogon should be the last place they should go and offer support looking at how their colleague and profession was disrespected recently the same person they are campaign for.

She posted: ” If I were an actor supporting NPP, maybe Ayawaso West Wuogon won’t be the place I would go and campaign. Such a daft move!”

See screenshot of her post below:

In other news, Bridget Otoo has vowed to vote for the former President and flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress John Dramani Mahama come December 7.