type here...
GhPage Entertainment You are daft for supporting Lydia Alhassan - Bridget Otoo slams NPP...
Entertainment

You are daft for supporting Lydia Alhassan – Bridget Otoo slams NPP celebrities

By Qwame Benedict
You are daft for supporting Lydia Alhassan - Bridget Otoo slams NPP celebrities
Bridget-Otoo-Prince David Osei - Celebrities
- Advertisement -

Award-winning broadcaster Bridget Otoo has become the latest person to vent her anger at some celebrities who decided to hit the streets of Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency to campaign for Lydia Seyram Alhassan of the NPP to represent them in parliament in the upcoming elections.

Some celebrities of the ruling NPP yesterday decided to join the current MP of the area Lydia Seyram Alhassan to campaign for votes ahead of the elections which is just days away.

The move by Prince David Osei, Kalybos, Bismark the Joke and the rest angered some movie lovers who questioned why they would agree to campaign in Ayawaso West Wuogon knowing very well their friend and colleague is also vying for that same seat.

Earlier actress Beverly Afaglo reacted to their picture alledging that they took money just to sabotage their colleague.

Broadcaster Bridget Otoo has also reacted to the said picture calling all the celebrities who did that as daft.

According to her, even though they are free to campaign for anyone, Ayawaso West Wuogon should be the last place they should go and offer support looking at how their colleague and profession was disrespected recently the same person they are campaign for.

Trending
This Throwback Photo Of Stonebwoy’s Wife To Be, Dr Louisa, is Just too Cute

She posted: ” If I were an actor supporting NPP, maybe Ayawaso West Wuogon won’t be the place I would go and campaign. Such a daft move!”

See screenshot of her post below:

Bridget Otoo

In other news, Bridget Otoo has vowed to vote for the former President and flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress John Dramani Mahama come December 7.

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Friday, December 4, 2020
Accra
broken clouds
82.4 ° F
82.4 °
82.4 °
83 %
1.9mph
75 %
Fri
85 °
Sat
84 °
Sun
84 °
Mon
84 °
Tue
80 °

TRENDING

NPP releases the original video of the supposed bribery video of Nana Addo

News Qwame Benedict -
Over the few days, there have been a video trending on social media that sees the first gentleman of the land Nana Addo Dankwa...
Read more

Hajia Fawzia, the woman in Akufo-Addo’s alleged $40,000 bribe video speaks

News Mr. Tabernacle -
The woman sighted in the supposed bribe video of President Akufo-Addo taking $40,000 in a brown envelope that went viral days ago has broken...
Read more

Kweku Baako reveals the identity of the person who recorded Akufo-Addo’s alleged bribe video

News Mr. Tabernacle -
The Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako has boldly come out disclosing the identity of the person who recorded...
Read more

Nigel Gaisie drops a serious prophecy about the just-ended special voting exercise

News Mr. Tabernacle -
In yet another prophecy by the founder and leader of Prophetic Hill Church, Prophet Nigel Gaisie sees a dangerous movement of ballot boxes and...
Read more

List of all the deplorable roads fixed by the NPP government since assuming power in 2017 (Video)

Politics RASHAD -
The New Patriotic Party (NPP) lead by His excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo assumed office on 7th January 2017 after a massive vote...
Read more

Beverly Afaglo slams colleagues for campaigning against Dumelo just because of money

Entertainment Qwame Benedict -
Actress Beverly Afaglo has descended heavily on her colleagues in the movie industry for teaming up to campaign against one of their own in...
Read more

Regina Daniels knows I will marry a 7th wife-Ned Nwoko

Nigeria News RASHAD -
Ned Nwoko, the Nigerian billionaire who is married to Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has finally opened up on marrying a 7th wife after the...
Read more

Netizen reacts after Serwaa Amihere shared a night out photo with Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Entertainment Qwame Benedict -
Gh One presenter Serwaa Amihere has sent social media into a frinzy after she shared a photo with the Minister of Information and Member...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News