The founder and leader of Alabaster International Ministries Prophet Oduro has cautioned the young people now starting life to desist from hosting white weddings.

He mentioned that it’s senseless for a couple to waste money on a white wedding after their traditional marriage.

The maverick pastor noted that that money can be invested somewhere to start a project for the couple.

Prophet Oduro disclosed that due to the financial constraint involved in getting married, young men are running away from it.

The renowned preacher advised that young men planning to get married should focus on the traditional one and put the white wedding aside to save cost.

Listen to him below: