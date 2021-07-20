type here...
Entertainment

You begged and gave me GHC2000 for Pena’s birthday -Afia Schwar

By Qwame Benedict
Afia Schwarzenegger and Ayisha Modi
Controversial media personality Afia Schwarzenegger has responded to the threats from Ayisha Modi that she would expose her should she dare her.

With her focus on the entertainment industry, Ayisha’s outspoken attitude has seen her bring so many underhand dealings of celebrities in the country to the fore.

Ayisha Modi and Afia Schwarzenegger started having issues after they both shared their views on the current happenings in Moesha Boduong’s life.

The two started attacking themselves with Ayisha threatening to expose Afia for taking money from her.

But in responding to the allegations from Ayisha Modi, Afia Schwar has revealed that she only received GhC 2000 from her and that according to her was for the celebration of her daughter Pena’s birthday.

She continued that she wasn’t the one who even demanded for the money but Ayisha literally begged her to support the birthday party with that money.

Afia Schwar revealed that Ayisha brought the money to the party for which everyone saw together with a mobile phone she gave to Afia as a gift.

According to Afia, the only audio she sent to Ayisha was an audio thanking her for the money and not for anyone daring her to release the audios she claims she has.

She continued that even if she is in desperate need of money she wouldn’t call on a poor person like Ayisha for money because she is friends with rich people in the country.

The self-acclaimed queen of comedy revealed that the 2000gh she received from Ayisha can’t even match with the amount of money she spends on buying and smoking wee in a week.

As of the time of this publication, Ayisha hasn’t responded to Afia yet but we are of the strong belief that she would face off with her and also drop her evidence.

We will update readers when she finally reacts to Afia Schwar.

Source:Ghpage

