You can no longer feed off my energy; I’m focused now- Mzbel replies Afia Schwar

Singer Mzbel has subtly reacted to Afia Schwarzenegger’s long list of accusations against her recently.

The comedienne in an Instagram video accused Mzbel of being behind her failed relationships and alleged that she slept with the boss of TV Africa.

According to Afia, Mzbel deliberately sabotaged her relationships at a time when she considered her a friend and pointed to Mzbel’s bad parenting skills.

Their unending beef was awakened by Mzbel allegedly taking the actress to the Ga traditional court, Naa-Ye-We Wulomo, to kill Afia.

Inspite of Afia’s rant on social media, Mzbel in a post on Instagram has refused to be drawn into another scuffle stating that she is done going back and forth with the actress.

”You can no longer feed off my Energy and distract my Positive Vibes. I’m Focused papa ??. Bark all u want, Rant all u can… ME IDGAF! ??@heartman_music and @beljam_recordz to the WORLD!!”, she wrote.

Seemingly, their beef is almost becoming too salty as both parties would stop at nothing to humiliate each other.