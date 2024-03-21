type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainment"You can't insult me and go free, I'll teach Lilwin a lesson"...
Entertainment

“You can’t insult me and go free, I’ll teach Lilwin a lesson” – Martha Ankomah (VIDEO)

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Lilwin exposes how GH politicians and big businessmen allegedly sponsor Martha Ankomah plus other heavy insults
- Advertisement -

Multiple award winning Ghanaian actress, Martha Ankomah is having her shoulders high over her lawsuit against colleague actor, Kojo Nkansah aka Lil Win.

Recall the Ghanaian actress dragged the comic actor to court over certain claims and words he used against her.

In an interview with UTV, she defended her lawsuit saying “I have not withdrawn the suit, I believe the rule of law works in this country.”

She continued with;

I don’t think you can insult anyone and go scot-free. If we say we are role models, people must learn from us so we have to set good examples.

Popular now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

So I took it to court. Please it’s not a joke because it takes years to build a brand“.

She added;

If the court doesn’t teach him a lesson, it will be a very bad example that may encourage the next generation to just say anything about people.

Check out the video below

Join our WhatsApp Channel

TODAY

Thursday, March 21, 2024
Accra
few clouds
86.4 ° F
86.4 °
86.4 °
79 %
2.9mph
20 %
Thu
86 °
Fri
88 °
Sat
88 °
Sun
88 °
Mon
87 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more