“You can’t insult me and go free, I’ll teach Lilwin a lesson” – Martha Ankomah (VIDEO)

Multiple award winning Ghanaian actress, Martha Ankomah is having her shoulders high over her lawsuit against colleague actor, Kojo Nkansah aka Lil Win.

Recall the Ghanaian actress dragged the comic actor to court over certain claims and words he used against her.

In an interview with UTV, she defended her lawsuit saying “I have not withdrawn the suit, I believe the rule of law works in this country.”

She continued with;

“I don’t think you can insult anyone and go scot-free. If we say we are role models, people must learn from us so we have to set good examples.

So I took it to court. Please it’s not a joke because it takes years to build a brand“.

She added;

“If the court doesn’t teach him a lesson, it will be a very bad example that may encourage the next generation to just say anything about people.“

Check out the video below