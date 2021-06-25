- Advertisement -

Social media is currently buzzing because of the ongoing fight between US-based social commentator Twene Jonas and presenter Afia Schwarzenegger.

Afia Schwar in her reaction to the apology letter from Dag Heward-Mills to the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II criticised Ghanaians for glorifying and praising people who are ‘homeless’ abroad to slander prominent personalities in Ghana including Otumfuo.

Following Afia Schwar’s video, Twene Jonas has accepted that the insinuations were targeted at him and has responded with fire.

With all that is happening, social media users have shared their view about the new fight and are of the view that Afia Schwarzenegger has finally met her meter.

Video of their fight:

Read some comments below:

yaw_adu_boahene: “Now you meet your meter.Afia learn from the sense he is making and stop fooling.Your Kumasi has now turned into swimming pool.When Jones was talking about Kumasi you were insulting him,now look at what is happening there.Yesterday he sent you to the slaughter house.Next time go and play with him”.

Boat_dada: “Oh fa wu kwasiasem fio ko”

Atsujahluke: “Mouth mu size ????”

Francis Bangura: “Some people thought they had Monopoly over insults, but twene Jonas appeared from nothing and has taken lead like Sammy gyamfi is doing as a political commentator.”

Kwamina Baidoo: “This is a battle between queen of insults and king of insults but it seems the face of insults hemaa has been badly bruised”

Ommar iM. Kiidman: “Two bad mouths tearing each other apart? Can’t wait for her reply…This gonna bi lit!”

Blessing Fous: “Nobody should come and say afia is a lady so twene Jonas shouldn’t use some words on her”