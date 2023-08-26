Steve Harvey’s wife speaks for the first time after cheating

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

In a surprising turn of events, Marjorie Harvey, the wife of renowned comedian Steve Harvey, has reportedly addressed the allegations of infidelity that have been circulating in the media.

This marks the first time she has spoken out on the matter, offering insight into a situation that has captured public attention.



According to an undisclosed source, Marjorie Harvey has confirmed the alleged extramarital relationships with their private chef and bodyguard.

The revelation has shaken fans and followers who have been intrigued by the unfolding narrative surrounding the couple’s relationship.

The source, “very confidential,” claims that Marjorie Harvey has taken the significant step of filing for divorce from her husband, Steve Harvey.

The divorce filing reportedly reflects her decision to end the marriage, signalling a significant development in their relationship.



A key aspect of the reported divorce proceedings is Marjorie Harvey’s demand for a substantial portion of her husband’s amassed wealth.

The alleged half of Steve Harvey’s estimated $400 million fortune is said to be at stake in the divorce settlement.



The alleged confession and subsequent divorce filing have sparked discussions about the complexities of celebrity relationships and the impact of public scrutiny on personal matters.

Marjorie Harvey’s decision to address the allegations publicly signals a desire to provide her perspective on a narrative that has been fueled by rumours and speculation.

Who is Marjorie Harvey, Steve Harvey’s wife



Marjorie Harvey is a well-known figure in the world of fashion, entertainment, and philanthropy.

She is recognized for her marriage to comedian and television host Steve Harvey, as well as for her own endeavours in various fields. Here is some information about her:

Fashion and Style:



Marjorie Harvey is renowned for her impeccable fashion sense and style. She is often seen wearing elegant and fashionable outfits at various events.

Her sense of style has garnered her a significant following and has led to her being featured in numerous fashion publications and websites.

Relationship with Steve Harvey:



Marjorie Harvey is married to Steve Harvey, a popular comedian, actor, and television host. The couple tied the knot in 2007. Their relationship has been a subject of interest and attention, with both of them often sharing glimpses of their life together on social media.

Blended Family:

Both Marjorie and Steve Harvey have children from previous marriages, and together they have formed a blended family. They have been open about their experiences in navigating the complexities of blending families and have shared insights into their approach to parenting.

Philanthropy:

Marjorie Harvey has been involved in philanthropic efforts. She has been known to support various charitable causes and has participated in events and initiatives aimed at giving back to the community.

Inspirational Speaker:

Marjorie Harvey has also taken on the role of an inspirational speaker, sharing insights and advice on topics such as personal growth, empowerment, and relationships. Her talks have resonated with many audiences, and she has been invited to speak at various events.

Steve Harvey Wife Cheats FAQs

Why did Steve Harvey’s marriage fail

He stayed away from his family as he worked to become an established comedian. This struggle eventually led to a divorce, and the couple separated in 1994.

The split was rumoured to be the result of Harvey cheating on his wife and deserting her when she was expecting their third child.

How many ex-wives does Steve Harvey Have

Marcia Harvey ? ? ( m. 1981; div. 1994)? Mary Shackelford ? ? ( m. 1996; div. 2005)? Marjorie Bridges ? ( m. 2007)?

Does Steve Harvey has an ex-wife

Yes, Marcia Harvey

