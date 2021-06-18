- Advertisement -

Ghanaian musician Wisa Greid has said entertainment journalist Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo has a history of stealing an Air Condition unit from the offices of Zylofon media.

The “Ekiikime” crooner made this remark on the heels of Arnold’s criticism of dancehall artiste Shatta Wale on UTV’s United Showbiz last weekend, as being one a “confused and inconsistent artiste”.

In a post on Facebook Friday, Wisa alleged that Arnold stole the appliance for his girlfriend and the case is pending at the police station.

He, therefore, intimated that Arnold ought to focus on redeeming his image from such an embarrassing issue than channelling his energies in disrespecting Shatta Wale, Ghana’s biggest music export.

Wisa wrote: “So that boy with 2.50ghc shoe dey on tv dey talk say Wanna International artist be confused and inconsistent.. He forget say we know en story ehn.. the AC wey he steal from Zylofon to go give en girlfriend wey dem catch am nu, the case still dey the police station oo .. yooo loll“

It was a very intense atmosphere when Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo and Shatta Wale subsequently clashed on TV, Saturday 12, 2021.

Shatta Wale had among other things said that Ghana does not have a unique music genre and that has been one of the industry’s major setback. He also urged Ghanaians to support an agenda to play 90% of Ghanaian music and 10% foreign tunes.

In reaction to this, Arnold said Shatta Wale had in the past insulted pundits for making the same suggestions he raised in his address hence, needed to render an unqualified apology to them.

A furious Shatta Wale however resorted to insults and self-aggrandisement while Arnold stood up to him.

Watch the video below.