A young Ghanaian man has run to social media to seek spiritual justification behind a surprise he discovered in his meal.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Jupiter who was in disbelief over what he had witnessed narrated that he decided to consume one boiled egg before starting his day.

To his astonishment, the young man said he found double yolk in the egg he intended to eat – a rare occurrence that can only be explained scientifically.

Although the tweep ate the egg, probably after unleashing a truckload of prayer on it, he’s stilled convinced there may be some superstitious interpretation to what he discovered.

“I ate one boiled egg with two yolks in it, any superstitious believe?” he inquired.

According to an American Egg Safety Center explanation – a double yolk occurs when a chicken releases two yolks into the same shell and are usually produced by young chickens whose reproductive systems have not fully matured.

It adds that double yolks can also come from older chickens nearing the end of their egg-producing period.

Eggs with double yolks are perfectly safe to eat. Some say it’s a sign of good luck to fine them!

The tweet eliciting “superstitious” interpretations has evoked conversation on the platform with many tweeps giving hilarious feedbacks.

