Linda Wiafe Boateng, a young Ghanaian banker has sadly passed on a week after her wedding.

The 27-year-old banker according to sources complained of difficulty in breathing after she fell sick for a short while.

In a report regarding her sudden demise, she died on 4th July this year at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) after she was transferred from another hospital to the facility.

Linda Wiafe Boateng got married on 27th June 2020.

Take a look at her pictures;