More than a week after the deadly Turkey earthquake struck, a small girl was rescued from the rubble of an apartment building in southern Turkey.

Along with other players like Ghanaian player Chrisitan Atsu, Miray had been trapped in the ruins for 178 hours—seven and a half days.

As she was raised out of the shadows, workers could be seen yelling “God is amazing” and cheering.

On Monday, many more people were rescued, including a 13-year-old child who had been stranded for 182 hours. Rescues, however, are getting less common as the death toll approaches 35,000.

This is mainly because the human body can only go without water for a finite amount of time.

The little girl named Miray, who was saved on Monday in the city of Adiyaman was strapped to a stretcher and taken away by rescuers. Teams on the ground were reportedly looking for her older sister, according to local media.

In the severely affected Hatay province, 13-year-old Kaan was freed after spending 182 hours trapped, and Naide Umay, a lady, was discovered alive after 175 hours.

Rescuers were striving to reach a grandmother, mother, and infant who were all trapped but still alive in the city of Kahramanmaras.

To find any remaining survivors, thousands of teams from all across the area, including coal miners and specialists with thermal cameras and sniffing dogs, have been searching the wreckage of the collapsed building.

It’s been eight days since a massive earthquake hit Turkey and Syria, killing more than 25,000 people. The death toll continues to rise each day passes by.

The Hataway Residence building in which the former Newcastle and Chelsea player was lodging on the 9th floor was destroyed by the quake.

After many days of search and rescue efforts, Turkish officials confirmed that Atu’s room has been detected as thermal cameras picked up heat signatures indicating many people are still alive in the wreckage.

This new report rekindled hopes that Christian Atsu, as well as many victims trapped, would be rescued alive as rescue workers have received the enhanced equipment to speed up their work.

After many hours of work, the rescue team told the media that no living or dead person can be rescued from the Residence A1 Block.

Following this harsh reality that has dawned on everyone, the hope that Christian Atsu would be rescued alive has completely been shattered.

Newly surfaced reports claim that shoes thought to belong to Christian Atsu have been retrieved from the rubble but there’s no sign of the player – either alive or dead.