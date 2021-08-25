- Advertisement -

A young man believed to be a kidnapper has been caught by the youth of the town after he attempted to steal a 3-year-old boy.

According to a video chanced upon by GhPage, the alleged kidnapper confessed that he was sent by a ‘big man’ to kidnap the child.

This incident happened in Kumasi, Ashanti Region where the alleged kidnapper claimed the boy was to be used for ritual purposes.

The group that caught the kidnapper severely assaulted him before handing him over to the police.

Watch video below;

Well, he is currently in police custody, assisting with the investigations.

The country has been in a state of shock after a former footballer and sports commentator was arrested for the gruesome murder of three people.

Three human heads and some body parts was discovered in his refrigerator after he was arrested.