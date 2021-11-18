- Advertisement -

Report we’ve gathered from the Ashanti Region has it that one young guy has crushed to death due to over speeding.

According to a source, the young man was driving in an Hyundai Grace van belonging to a friend but lost his life on the spot at Bompata on the Accra-Kumasi road.

It stated that the deceased had earlier dropped off some of his friends after they had gathered to celebrate the new car he was to work with in the coming days.

The report went on to say that the deceased after dropping them off was on his way to pick up his girlfriend at Ahwedee and was driving at a top speed.

The deceased then collided with a Daf Truck loaded with plantain and was headed to Accra.

Eyewitnesses explained that the Daf Truck was trying to overtake an articulator which was also enrolee to Accra.

The driver of the Articulator truck we are informed died after he was rushed to a nearby hospital.

The Daf Truck driver we are informed is on admission and responding to treatment.