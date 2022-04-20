- Advertisement -

Nana Abena Korkor who has no shame over her sexual affair with numerous men has bluntly come at actress Victoria Lebene again after sleeping with the latter’s husband.

It could be recalled that Abena Korkor had previously exposed Ghanaian blogger Eugene Osafo-Nkansa, aka Nkonkonsa, as being one of the men who took advantage of her Bipolar Disorder to get intimate with her despite him being married.

Following the shocking revelations, it appears Nkonkonsa permanently cut ties with Abena Korkor and all efforts made by her to rekindle their relationship have proved futile.

In her latest rant on Instagram, she fired shots at his wife Victoria Lebene – reminding her about how she also used to sleep with other people’s husbands before she got married to the blogger.

“Didn’t you know that other women would sleep with your husbands when you were doing same to other women?” she quizzed. “I know other women will sleep with my husband someday so I have a polygamous mindset”

To add salt to injury, she recounted how Nkonkonsa persistently begged to lick her vagina and drove miles to spend time with her.

She continued: “Your husband loves this pussy whether you like it or not, Victoria Lebene. He loves it, he drives miles to come to get it and you’d be calling and he wouldn’t pick up because he loves this pussy. He has to beg all the time to get it.”

Aggrieved by the sad reality that the men she has exposed do not want to frolic with her any longer, she has resorted to various means to get their attention by either attacking their partners or close relations.

The latest is just one of many that have been swept under the carpet in recent months. And we can vouch that this will not be ending anytime soon.