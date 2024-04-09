You’re a witch – Serwaa Amihere and Nana Aba fight dirty as more dirty secrets drop all alleged by Henry Fitz

- Advertisement -

According to Henry Fitz in an interview with Troubleman Carlos, Serwaa Amihere once described her godmother Nana Aba Anamoah as a witch.

This followed after he told her Nana Aba wanted to link him up with Sandra Ankobeah.

As alleged by Henry, after he exposed Nana Aba’s plans to Serwaa, the TV presenter said she wouldn’t allow her godmother to use her witchcraft to destroy their relationship.

Continuing with the damage campaign, Henry Fitz also alleged that Nana Aba once begged him to link her up with known Accra big boy simply known as Dada Joe.

As subtly revealed by Henry, Nana Aba and her squad’s main source of income is sleeping with the big men in the country.

