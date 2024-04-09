type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsYou're a witch - Serwaa Amihere and Nana Aba fight dirty as...
News

You’re a witch – Serwaa Amihere and Nana Aba fight dirty as more dirty secrets drop all alleged by Henry Fitz

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
You're a witch - Serwaa Amihere and Nana Aba fight dirty as more dirty secrets drop
- Advertisement -

According to Henry Fitz in an interview with Troubleman Carlos, Serwaa Amihere once described her godmother Nana Aba Anamoah as a witch.

This followed after he told her Nana Aba wanted to link him up with Sandra Ankobeah.

READ ALSO: While I was still chopping Serwaa Amihere, she warned me never to date Sandra Ankobeah – Henry Fritz alleges

While I was still chopping Serwaa Amihere, she warned me never to date Sandra Ankobeah - Henry Fritz alleges

As alleged by Henry, after he exposed Nana Aba’s plans to Serwaa, the TV presenter said she wouldn’t allow her godmother to use her witchcraft to destroy their relationship.

Continuing with the damage campaign, Henry Fitz also alleged that Nana Aba once begged him to link her up with known Accra big boy simply known as Dada Joe.

Popular now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

As subtly revealed by Henry, Nana Aba and her squad’s main source of income is sleeping with the big men in the country.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Henry Fitz leaks first chat with Nana Aba as alleged nude video claims and other dirty secrets pop up

Subscribe to watch new videos

READ ALSO: You’re a witch – Serwaa Amihere and Nana Aba fight dirty as more dirty secrets drop all alleged by Henry Fitz

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GHpage

TODAY

Tuesday, April 9, 2024
Accra
overcast clouds
88.3 ° F
88.3 °
88.3 °
65 %
3.5mph
90 %
Tue
88 °
Wed
88 °
Thu
88 °
Fri
87 °
Sat
88 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more